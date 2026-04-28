Pakistani president in China for week-long trip

Xinhua) 08:53, April 28, 2026

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari's China trip runs from April 25 to May 1, and includes visits to Hunan Province and Hainan Province, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, with bilateral ties maintaining strong momentum at a high level of development, Lin said at a regular news briefing.

China stands ready to work with Pakistan to promote friendly exchanges and cooperation at all levels and in various regions, and jointly build an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future, Lin added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)