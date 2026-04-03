Pakistan-Afghanistan talks being steadily advanced: Chinese spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:49, April 03, 2026

BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- The process for talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan is being steadily advanced, and more information will be released in due course, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday.

"Both Pakistan and Afghanistan welcome China's mediation efforts and are willing to sit down for further talks. This is a positive development," Mao said at a regular news briefing.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)