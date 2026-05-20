Pakistan Senate passes resolution to reaffirm friendship with China on 75th anniversary of ties

Xinhua) 19:44, May 20, 2026

SLAMABAD, May 20 (Xinhua) -- The Senate of Pakistan on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution reaffirming Pakistan-China friendship on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan.

The resolution was moved by the country's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, describing Pakistan-China ties as a model of mutual trust, respect and shared aspirations.

He said the bilateral relationship has continued to strengthen over the past 75 years and remains a cornerstone of regional peace, stability and development.

Dar reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to further expanding cooperation with China across political, economic, strategic and people-to-people fields, while emphasizing the shared resolve of the two countries to carry forward their iron-clad friendship for future generations.

Pakistan and China established diplomatic relations in 1951, and their partnership has since expanded into multiple sectors, including trade, infrastructure, defense and cultural exchanges.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Zhong Wenxing)