Pakistan reiterates adherence to one-China principle

Xinhua) 19:23, May 15, 2026

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (Xinhua) -- The Pakistani government on Thursday reaffirmed its firm commitment to the one-China principle, describing Taiwan as an "integral and inalienable" part of China and backing Beijing's position on the Taiwan region's participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA).

Speaking at a weekly media briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said Pakistan's position on Taiwan remains "firm and steadfast."

"Pakistan remains firmly committed to the one-China principle in our bilateral interactions, as well as upholding the principle at different multilateral forums, particularly at the United Nations, including in the World Health Assembly," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that Pakistan and China cooperate closely at the WHA and that Islamabad would firmly support China's efforts regarding the Taiwan issue in international forums.

To uphold the one-China principle as well as the sanctity and authority of relevant United Nations General Assembly and WHA resolutions, China has decided not to approve the Taiwan region's participation in this year's WHA, which will open on May 18, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said in Beijing on Monday.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)