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Pakistani PM to visit China
(Xinhua) 15:46, May 21, 2026
BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay an official visit to China from May 23 to 26, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced here Thursday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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