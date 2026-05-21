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Pakistani PM to visit China

(Xinhua) 15:46, May 21, 2026

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay an official visit to China from May 23 to 26, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced here Thursday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

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