China, Pakistan celebrate 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties, vow to deepen all-round cooperation

Xinhua) 09:01, May 22, 2026

ISLAMABAD, May 21 (Xinhua) -- China and Pakistan have vowed to deepen all-round cooperation and elevate the bilateral ties to a new higher level.

The promise came as Cai Dafeng, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress, led a delegation to visit Pakistan from May 20 to 22 at the invitation of the National Assembly of Pakistan.

During his stay, Cai met with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani, and attended the commemorative activities marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan with the four Pakistani leaders.

Cai stated that since the establishment of diplomatic relations 75 years ago, the two countries have firmly remained true to their original aspirations and supported each other. Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of both countries, the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan has become a model of state-to-state relations, leading the way in building a community with a shared future for mankind.

China is willing to strengthen comprehensive cooperation with Pakistan, deepen exchanges between legislative bodies, and accelerate the construction of a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, Cai said.

Noting the friendship between Pakistan and China is higher than mountains, deeper than oceans, and sweeter than honey, the Pakistani side said Pakistan is grateful for China's valuable support.

Pakistan will adhere to the one-China principle, deepen exchanges and cooperation, fully protect the safety of Chinese personnel, projects, and institutions in Pakistan, and promote Pakistan-China relations to a new level, the Pakistani side added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)