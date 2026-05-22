Pakistani action blockbuster hits China's big screen, strengthening filmmaking ties

Xinhua) 13:11, May 22, 2026

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- As China and Pakistan celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations, Pakistan's record-breaking epic "The Legend of Maula Jatt" hit Chinese cinemas on Thursday.

Directed by Bilal Lashari, the 2022 action blockbuster is Pakistan's highest-grossing domestic release. The film tells a story of revenge, protection and redemption, featuring intense action sequences.

During its theatrical run in Pakistan, "The Legend of Maula Jatt" set a national box office record, according to Hao Yuejiao, a representative of Mandviwalla Entertainment, the international distributor in China. It earned more than 10 million U.S. dollars globally.

At a Beijing premiere on Tuesday, cast members, filmmakers, and diplomats from both countries discussed the film and explored potential filmmaking collaborations.

Pakistani Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi described the film as a "milestone" in cultural exchange, saying its release in China reflected the two countries' enduring ties and would offer Chinese audiences a chance to experience Pakistani cinema.

Hao said the film drew on a heroic Pakistani story and resonated with values familiar to Chinese audiences.

"This is my first time watching a Pakistani film in a cinema. It felt fresh," said Shang Mengyuan, a student at Minzu University of China. She added that the film's portrayal of Pakistani folk heroes striving for family and justice was "very inspiring."

Lashari thanked his Chinese partners for bringing the film to China. "I grew up watching a lot of Chinese films, and everyone in Pakistan was impressed and inspired by Chinese kungfu movies," he said, noting that Chinese heroic films had influenced his work.

Nadeem Mandviwalla, the film's international distributor, said prospects for China-Pakistan film cooperation were broad, citing the popularity of the Chinese animated film "Nezha 2" in Pakistan.

In recent years, China and Pakistan have expanded film exchanges. Several films, including the Pakistani production "Parwaaz Hai Junoon" and the first China-Pakistan co-production "Batie Girl," have been screened in Chinese theaters and received positive audience responses.

The release follows the Film Co-Production Agreement signed in June 2024 between Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the China Film Administration. The agreement aims to promote exchanges between filmmakers and support joint productions that appeal to audiences in both countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)