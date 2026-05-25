Pakistani PM lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing

Xinhua) 15:33, May 25, 2026

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)