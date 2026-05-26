China ready to further advance CPEC construction with Pakistan: Chinese premier

Xinhua) 08:44, May 26, 2026

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to further advance the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and push forward major connectivity projects between the two countries, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Monday when holding talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing.

Noting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of China-Pakistan diplomatic ties, Li said that amid fluid and turbulent international situation, China and Pakistan have maintained close communication and coordination to safeguard common interests and inject positive momentum into regional peace.

Li said China always prioritizes relations and cooperation with Pakistan in its neighborhood diplomacy, and is willing to stand in even closer solidarity with Pakistan to carry forward traditional friendship, strengthen mutual support, continuously expand practical cooperation, and see the building of a China-Pakistan community with a shared future yield more fruitful outcomes.

He said China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in areas such as industry, mining, agriculture, people's livelihood and finance, import more high-quality products from Pakistan, and actively work with Pakistan to upgrade the bilateral free trade agreement.

Li called on both sides to explore cooperation in areas like artificial intelligence, digital economy and green energy to jointly cultivate new drivers of development.

China is also willing to deepen cooperation with Pakistan in human resources development and welcomes more young Pakistani students to study in China, Li said, expressing the hope that the Pakistani side will continue to take necessary measures to protect Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan and create a safe and stable cooperation environment.

Sharif said developing relations with China is the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy, stressing that Pakistan adheres to the one-China principle and has always firmly supported China's just position on its core interests including Xinjiang, Xizang, maritime issues and the Taiwan question.

Pakistan stands ready to further enhance high-level exchanges with China, expand cooperation in various fields, and continuously advance the Pakistan-China community with a shared future, he said.

Sharif said Pakistan welcomes Chinese enterprises to invest in Pakistan, and will continue to take effective measures to provide a safer and more favorable business environment.

Pakistan supports the four global initiatives proposed by China and is ready to maintain close multilateral communication and collaboration with China to contribute to promoting world and regional peace, stability and development, Sharif added.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)