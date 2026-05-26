Xi urges faster building of closer China-Pakistan community with shared future in new era

Xinhua) 08:13, May 26, 2026

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- China and Pakistan should accelerate the building of a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, and achieve more results in all-weather cooperation between the two countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing. He also urged the two sides to bring more benefits to the people of both countries, contribute to promoting regional peace and stability, and set an example for building a community with a shared future with neighboring countries.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations 75 years ago, China and Pakistan have forged an unbreakable traditional friendship, Xi said, noting that the strategic mutual trust and practical cooperation between the two sides have effectively promoted the development of each country.

China has always prioritized the development of China-Pakistan relations in its neighborhood diplomacy no matter how the international situation changes, Xi said.

Xi told Sharif about receiving a letter from Pakistani students at Tianjin University in north China, who pledged to serve as builders of China-Pakistan cooperation, promoters of exchange, and guardians of friendship.

"I feel gratified to see that the cause of bilateral friendship has successors," Xi said.

Stressing that China firmly supports Pakistan in safeguarding its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, Xi said China is ready to maintain high-level exchanges with Pakistan, enhance strategic communication and grasp the correct direction of the development of bilateral ties.

Xi called on both sides to solidly advance the action plan for building a China-Pakistan community with a shared future, coordinate the construction of major landmark projects and "small but beautiful" livelihood initiatives, and deepen all-round cooperation in agriculture, industry, artificial intelligence, talent cultivation and other fields.

Both sides should carry out security cooperation at a higher level and in broader fields to jointly maintain regional peace and stability, Xi said, adding that China commends Pakistan for taking the initiative to play a mediating role in restoring peace in the Middle East.

Both sides should continue to maintain close communication and coordination, jointly oppose unilateralism and Cold War mentality, and work together to promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and an inclusive economic globalization, Xi added.

Sharif said President Xi is a great friend of the Pakistani people, and also a great friend of all peace-loving people in the world.

Under the strong leadership of President Xi, China's economy has achieved remarkable accomplishments that have attracted worldwide attention, providing a solid guarantee for maintaining world peace and building a multipolar world, Sharif said.

He said Pakistan firmly adheres to the one-China principle, steadfastly supports China's position on all issues concerning its core interests, and will always be a good friend and partner of China.

Pakistan stands ready to learn from China's experience in governance, deepen cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, promote the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and continuously advance Pakistan-China relations to bring benefits to the two peoples, he added.

Sharif said that Pakistan appreciated China's support for Pakistan in mediating the U.S.-Iran negotiations, noting that President Xi's four propositions on the Middle East situation provide a guiding framework for peace in the region.

Pakistan is willing to closely coordinate with China and jointly contribute to promoting world peace and stability, he added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)