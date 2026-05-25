Fifth volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" published in more languages

Xinhua) 13:45, May 25, 2026

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- The fifth volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" has been published in French, Russian, Arabic, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Japanese and traditional Chinese, according to an official statement issued Monday.

Published by the Foreign Language Press, the new volume contains a compilation of 91 spoken and written works of Xi, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, from May 27, 2022 to Dec. 20, 2024, along with 41 photographs taken during this period. It is divided into 18 sections by topic.

It documents the practices of the CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at its core in promoting high-quality development, further advancing reform and opening up, and making solid progress toward building a modern socialist country in all respects, amid a severe and complex international environment and the arduous tasks of reform, development and maintaining stability at home, the statement said.

It fully reflects the wisdom and solutions contributed by the CPC to advancing the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, said the statement.

The simplified Chinese and English editions of the book were published in July 2025.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)