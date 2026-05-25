Feature: Xi's warm gesture a Russian WWII veteran still remembers

Xinhua) 08:37, May 25, 2026

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

"President Xi was concerned that I might feel cold and specifically asked for a blanket for me," Znamensky told Xinhua in a recent telephone interview, fondly recalling the moment he sat beside Xi during last year's commemorative ceremony at Red Square.

MOSCOW, May 24 (Xinhua) -- As Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin strolled through a photo exhibition celebrating the enduring friendship between their two countries at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday evening, they paused before a familiar image from Moscow's Red Square.

Putin was in China for a state visit aimed at further enhancing the comprehensive strategic coordination and deepening good-neighborliness and friendly cooperation between the two countries.

The photograph, taken on May 9, 2025 during celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War, showed Xi seated between Putin and Russian World War II veteran Evgeny Znamensky, whose suit was adorned with medals earned through wartime service.

Looking at the photo, Xi once again asked about the elderly veteran's health after learning about his recent condition. He praised Znamensky as truly remarkable and wished him good health and a long life.

For the 100-year-old veteran, Xi's concern brought back warm memories of their meeting more than a year ago in Moscow.

"President Xi was concerned that I might feel cold and specifically asked for a blanket for me," Znamensky told Xinhua in a recent telephone interview, fondly recalling the moment he sat beside Xi during last year's commemorative ceremony at Red Square.

Deeply touched by the gesture, Znamensky said he greatly appreciated Xi's kindness. "I wish President Xi good health and hope he will continue leading the Chinese people toward an even brighter future," he said.

Reflecting on the latest meeting between the Chinese and Russian presidents, Znamensky described it as another important milestone in bilateral relations.

He noted that Putin received a warm welcome in Beijing and said the numerous agreements signed across various sectors demonstrated the growing depth of cooperation between the two countries.

"As the two countries continue to expand economic ties and people-to-people exchanges, the friendship between the two peoples has become even stronger," he said.

Znamensky also praised China's rapid technological development and manufacturing achievements, attributing them to Xi's leadership and the dedication of the Chinese people.

"President Xi is an outstanding state leader. He does everything for the people, and he is deeply loved by the Chinese people," he said.

Znamensky will celebrate his 101st birthday on Aug. 13. During the interview, he sang a line from a Russian song: "I fought and I lived. As best I could -- by my dream." He encouraged younger generations in both Russia and China to work together to build a brighter future for the two nations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)