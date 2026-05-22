Friendship among young people key support for future Russia-China ties: Russian spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:53, May 22, 2026

MOSCOW, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Thursday that spiritual affinity, shared worldviews and common ideals among young people form an important pillar for the future development of Russia-China relations.

Zakharova made the remarks at a regular press briefing while answering a question from Xinhua on a recent poll showing that more than 80 percent of Russian and Chinese youth view bilateral relations as friendly.

She said leaders of both countries have repeatedly stressed that young people are the foundation of today and the future of every country.

The quality and intensity of connections between Russian and Chinese youth are among the key factors that directly determine the future of Russian-Chinese relations, she said.

Zakharova noted that the past decade has witnessed a very positive trend in youth exchanges between the two countries.

The Russia-China Years of Education initiative, launched this year, is also youth-oriented and aims to deepen mutual understanding through various exchange and cooperation programs involving young talent, "who will be responsible for preserving and enhancing the traditions of good-neighborliness between the peoples of our countries," she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)