China and Russia commit to deepening and elevating bilateral relations

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a state visit to China from May 19 to 20. This is Putin's 25th visit to China and the first face-to-face meeting between the two heads of state this year.

The international community widely anticipates that, under the strategic guidance of the two presidents, China-Russia relations will continue advancing along the right path and make positive contributions to safeguarding global strategic stability and international fairness and justice.

Over the years, head-of-state diplomacy has always been the greatest strength and the fundamental guarantee of the high-level development of bilateral relations.

Since 2013, the two heads of state have met with each other more than 40 times on various occasions. In 2014, the two leaders jointly signed a statement marking a new stage in the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination. In 2019, they agreed to elevate bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era. In 2021, the two sides officially announced the extension of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation while enriching its contemporary significance. Last year, the two presidents signed the Joint Statement Between the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation on Further Deepening the China-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Coordination for the New Era.

Under the joint planning and guidance of the two heads of state, China-Russia relations have grown increasingly confident, stable and resilient. The relationship has set an example of a new model of major-country relations, delivering tangible benefits to both countries and their peoples while contributing significantly to global strategic stability and improvements in global governance.

During this visit, the two heads of state exchanged views on bilateral relations, cooperation across various sectors, and international and regional issues of common concern. The meeting has elevated China-Russia relations in the new era to new heights and injected positive energy into world peace and development.

Ever-lasting good-neighborliness and friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination and mutually-beneficial cooperation are the defining features of China-Russia relations.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Russia strategic partnership of coordination, the 25th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, and the launch of the China-Russia Years of Education.

Seizing this important historic opportunity in bilateral relations, both sides will further strengthen political mutual trust, deepen comprehensive cooperation across all fields, and continue consolidating the social and public foundation for everlasting friendship.

In recent years, thanks to the joint efforts from both sides, cooperation across various sectors has continued to deepen and deliver solid outcomes. Cooperation in key areas has flourished, sub-regional cooperation has remained vibrant, and collaboration in emerging sectors has expanded comprehensively, producing fruitful results.

In 2025, bilateral trade between China and Russia reached $227.9 billion, surpassing the $200 billion mark for the third consecutive year. China has remained Russia's largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years. In the first four months of this year, bilateral trade totaled $85.24 billion, up 19.7 percent year on year.

Holding thematic years in each other's countries has become a fine tradition of the people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and Russia, and a feature and highlight of bilateral relations over their course of development. The China-Russia Years of Education launched this year marks the 10th national-level thematic year between the two countries and is expected to inject fresh momentum into deepening mutual understanding between the two peoples while supporting the development and revitalization of both countries.

Against the backdrop of an increasingly turbulent and changing international landscape, the stability and certainty embodied in China-Russia relations are particularly valuable. They not only provide a solid foundation for the development and revitalization of both countries, but also inject precious stability and positive energy into maintaining global strategic stability and improving global governance.

For many years, as responsible major countries and permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, China and Russia have maintained close coordination and cooperation within multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS and the Group of Twenty. Together, the two countries have contributed to safeguarding the central role of the United Nations in international affairs, explored a path toward building a universally beneficial, inclusive economic globalization, and injected momentum into advancing an equal and orderly multipolar world.

Last September, Xi proposed the Global Governance Initiative at the "Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus" Meeting. During the meeting, Putin spoke positively of the initiative and expressed Russia's support.

Since this year, the international situation has become increasingly volatile. Closer and more robust strategic coordination between China and Russia, alongside their more proactive major-country responsibilities, will help make the international order more just and equitable.

Today, China-Russia relations are at their best in history. Standing at a new historical starting point, China is ready to work with Russia to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, continue deepening and elevating bilateral relations, and make greater contributions to promoting the development and revitalization of both countries as well as safeguarding international fairness and justice.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Du Mingming)