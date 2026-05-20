Chinese premier meets Russian president

Xinhua) 21:29, May 20, 2026

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing on Wednesday.

Li said that amid an increasingly turbulent international landscape, the China-Russia relationship has remained stable and predictable.

China stands ready to work with Russia to follow the strategic guidance of the two heads of state and elevate bilateral cooperation to new heights, he said.

The premier said China is ready to join hands with the Russian side to expand trade, implement the upgraded bilateral investment pact, and deepen cooperation in fields such as energy, agriculture, connectivity, and green and low-carbon development.

China is also willing to work alongside the Russian side to strengthen the alignment between Belt and Road cooperation and the Eurasian Economic Union, while ensuring the safe, stable and high-quality development of the China-Europe Railway Express, Li noted.

The premier called on the two sides to deepen exchanges and cooperation in areas such as youth, culture, tourism and sports. China is ready to strengthen coordination with Russia on multilateral platforms, he added.

Putin said Russia is willing to maintain close high-level exchanges with China, give full play to the prime ministers' regular meeting mechanism of the two countries, and advance cooperation in fields such as trade, energy, agriculture, transport and logistics, industry, the digital economy, artificial intelligence, and sci-tech innovation.

Russia will take the Russia-China Years of Education initiative as an opportunity to expand people-to-people exchanges, said Putin.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)