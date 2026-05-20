A glimpse of 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin

Xinhua) 16:25, May 20, 2026

A participant gets to know a product of United Aircraft during the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 18, 2026. With a total exhibition area of 55,000 square meters, this year's expo has attracted more than 1,500 enterprises from 46 countries and regions. It also features nearly 100 supporting events covering industrial matchmaking, investment promotion, international cooperation, tourism and consumption. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People talk with each other during the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 18, 2026. With a total exhibition area of 55,000 square meters, this year's expo has attracted more than 1,500 enterprises from 46 countries and regions. It also features nearly 100 supporting events covering industrial matchmaking, investment promotion, international cooperation, tourism and consumption. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People look at an AI interactive screen during the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 18, 2026. With a total exhibition area of 55,000 square meters, this year's expo has attracted more than 1,500 enterprises from 46 countries and regions. It also features nearly 100 supporting events covering industrial matchmaking, investment promotion, international cooperation, tourism and consumption. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Actors perform during the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 18, 2026. With a total exhibition area of 55,000 square meters, this year's expo has attracted more than 1,500 enterprises from 46 countries and regions. It also features nearly 100 supporting events covering industrial matchmaking, investment promotion, international cooperation, tourism and consumption. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People visit the Malaysian exhibition area during the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2026. With a total exhibition area of 55,000 square meters, this year's expo has attracted more than 1,500 enterprises from 46 countries and regions. It also features nearly 100 supporting events covering industrial matchmaking, investment promotion, international cooperation, tourism and consumption. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People visit the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 17, 2026. With a total exhibition area of 55,000 square meters, this year's expo has attracted more than 1,500 enterprises from 46 countries and regions. It also features nearly 100 supporting events covering industrial matchmaking, investment promotion, international cooperation, tourism and consumption. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People visit the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 18, 2026. With a total exhibition area of 55,000 square meters, this year's expo has attracted more than 1,500 enterprises from 46 countries and regions. It also features nearly 100 supporting events covering industrial matchmaking, investment promotion, international cooperation, tourism and consumption. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People visit the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 17, 2026. With a total exhibition area of 55,000 square meters, this year's expo has attracted more than 1,500 enterprises from 46 countries and regions. It also features nearly 100 supporting events covering industrial matchmaking, investment promotion, international cooperation, tourism and consumption. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People watch an oil and gas production model during the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2026. With a total exhibition area of 55,000 square meters, this year's expo has attracted more than 1,500 enterprises from 46 countries and regions. It also features nearly 100 supporting events covering industrial matchmaking, investment promotion, international cooperation, tourism and consumption. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Participants talk with each other during the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 17, 2026. With a total exhibition area of 55,000 square meters, this year's expo has attracted more than 1,500 enterprises from 46 countries and regions. It also features nearly 100 supporting events covering industrial matchmaking, investment promotion, international cooperation, tourism and consumption. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People visit the digital economy exhibition area during the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 18, 2026. With a total exhibition area of 55,000 square meters, this year's expo has attracted more than 1,500 enterprises from 46 countries and regions. It also features nearly 100 supporting events covering industrial matchmaking, investment promotion, international cooperation, tourism and consumption. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A participant gets to know the product of China Mobile during the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2026. With a total exhibition area of 55,000 square meters, this year's expo has attracted more than 1,500 enterprises from 46 countries and regions. It also features nearly 100 supporting events covering industrial matchmaking, investment promotion, international cooperation, tourism and consumption. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)