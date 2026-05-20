Xi, Putin visit photo exhibition celebrating China-Russia friendship

Xinhua) 18:54, May 20, 2026

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin visit a photo exhibition that celebrates the everlasting friendship between the two countries at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday visited a photo exhibition that celebrates the everlasting friendship between the two countries.

The exhibition, jointly hosted by China's Xinhua News Agency and Russia's TASS News Agency, was held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Touring the exhibition, Xi and Putin recalled the moments of friendly exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in recent years.

The great cause of China-Russia friendship conforms to the trend of history and the tide of the times. This unbreakable friendship will surely continue to grow in a steady and sustained manner and open a new chapter of even greater achievements, according to the two presidents.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)