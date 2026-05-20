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Xi, Putin sign joint statement on enhancing comprehensive strategic coordination, deepening good-neighborliness and friendly cooperation
(Xinhua) 14:53, May 20, 2026
BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed in Beijing on Wednesday a joint statement on further enhancing the comprehensive strategic coordination and deepening good-neighborliness and friendly cooperation between the two countries.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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