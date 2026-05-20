Xi, Putin sign joint statement on enhancing comprehensive strategic coordination, deepening good-neighborliness and friendly cooperation

Xinhua) 14:53, May 20, 2026

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed in Beijing on Wednesday a joint statement on further enhancing the comprehensive strategic coordination and deepening good-neighborliness and friendly cooperation between the two countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)