Xi calls for higher-quality China-Russia comprehensive strategic coordination to boost respective development

Xinhua) 13:05, May 20, 2026

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for driving the development and revitalization of China and Russia through their comprehensive strategic coordination of even higher quality.

Xi made the remarks while holding talks with visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Xi noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the China-Russia strategic partnership of coordination and the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between China and Russia.

China-Russia relations have come this far step by step precisely because the two countries have kept deepening political mutual trust and strategic coordination with unyielding tenacity, expanded cooperation with a drive to always scale new heights, and defended international justice and fairness and advanced the building of a community with a shared future for humanity with unflappable resolve, he said.

Xi said the international situation is fluid and turbulent. "Unilateralism and hegemonism are resurging, yet peace, development and cooperation remain the aspiration of the people and the prevailing trend of our times," he noted.

"As permanent members of the UN Security Council and important major countries in the world, China and Russia should take a strategic and long-term perspective, drive the development and revitalization of our respective countries through comprehensive strategic coordination of even higher quality, and work to make the global governance system more just and reasonable," Xi said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)