Chinese vice premier meets Russian first deputy PM

Xinhua) 21:00, May 19, 2026

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang met with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov in Beijing on Tuesday.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said relevant authorities of the two countries have worked together to maintain a positive momentum in bilateral investment cooperation.

Noting that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Russia strategic partnership of coordination and the 25th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, Ding said that both sides should take this opportunity to further implement the important common understandings reached by the two heads of state, steadily advance key projects, expand areas of investment cooperation, achieve more practical results, and provide continuous and strong impetus into the development of bilateral relations.

Manturov said Russia is willing to strengthen synergy of strategies with China, enrich the cooperation, actively work to resolve issues of mutual concern, and continuously elevate the level of bilateral investment cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)