Russian art troupe performs during 10th China-Russia Expo

Xinhua) 10:17, May 19, 2026

A Russian singer (R, front) performs during the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on May 17, 2026. The 10th China-Russia Expo, themed "Trust, Cooperation, and Mutual Benefit," opened in Harbin on Sunday. It is jointly hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, the People's Government of Heilongjiang Province, the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Russian dancers are pictured during the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on May 17, 2026. The 10th China-Russia Expo, themed "Trust, Cooperation, and Mutual Benefit," opened in Harbin on Sunday. It is jointly hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, the People's Government of Heilongjiang Province, the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Russian dancers perform during the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on May 17, 2026. The 10th China-Russia Expo, themed "Trust, Cooperation, and Mutual Benefit," opened in Harbin on Sunday. It is jointly hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, the People's Government of Heilongjiang Province, the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Russian dancers wait ahead of their performance during the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on May 17, 2026. The 10th China-Russia Expo, themed "Trust, Cooperation, and Mutual Benefit," opened in Harbin on Sunday. It is jointly hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, the People's Government of Heilongjiang Province, the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A Russian saxophonist performs during the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on May 17, 2026. The 10th China-Russia Expo, themed "Trust, Cooperation, and Mutual Benefit," opened in Harbin on Sunday. It is jointly hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, the People's Government of Heilongjiang Province, the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Staff members and artists from China and Russia pose for a group photo during the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on May 17, 2026. The 10th China-Russia Expo, themed "Trust, Cooperation, and Mutual Benefit," opened in Harbin on Sunday. It is jointly hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, the People's Government of Heilongjiang Province, the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Russian dancers prepare for performance during the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on May 17, 2026. The 10th China-Russia Expo, themed "Trust, Cooperation, and Mutual Benefit," opened in Harbin on Sunday. It is jointly hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, the People's Government of Heilongjiang Province, the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)