Future industries highlighted at 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin

Xinhua) 09:45, May 19, 2026

People visit an exhibition area on ice-snow economy at the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 17, 2026. The expo highlights future industries including intelligent equipment, digital security, green building materials, new energy storage and other key fields. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People visit an exhibition area on computing power service at the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 17, 2026. The expo highlights future industries including intelligent equipment, digital security, green building materials, new energy storage and other key fields. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A visitor passes an item to a robot at the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 18, 2026. The expo highlights future industries including intelligent equipment, digital security, green building materials, new energy storage and other key fields. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A visitor (R) learns about a helicopter at the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 18, 2026. The expo highlights future industries including intelligent equipment, digital security, green building materials, new energy storage and other key fields. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Visitors learn about an oil and gas exploration and development system at the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 18, 2026. The expo highlights future industries including intelligent equipment, digital security, green building materials, new energy storage and other key fields. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A visitor interacts with a humanoid robot at the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 18, 2026. The expo highlights future industries including intelligent equipment, digital security, green building materials, new energy storage and other key fields. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)

A visitor learns about a smart beauty product at the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 18, 2026. The expo highlights future industries including intelligent equipment, digital security, green building materials, new energy storage and other key fields. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A visitor interacts with a robot at the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 18, 2026. The expo highlights future industries including intelligent equipment, digital security, green building materials, new energy storage and other key fields. (Xinhua/Na Yuqi)

Visitors learn about hybrid motorcycles at the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 17, 2026. The expo highlights future industries including intelligent equipment, digital security, green building materials, new energy storage and other key fields. (Photo by Liu Yang/Xinhua)

People visit an exhibition area on computing power service at the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 17, 2026. The expo highlights future industries including intelligent equipment, digital security, green building materials, new energy storage and other key fields. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People visit an exhibition area on digital economy at the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 18, 2026. The expo highlights future industries including intelligent equipment, digital security, green building materials, new energy storage and other key fields. (Xinhua/Na Yuqi)

People visit an exhibition area on ice-snow economy at the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 17, 2026. The expo highlights future industries including intelligent equipment, digital security, green building materials, new energy storage and other key fields. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A visitor tries a smart wellness equipment at the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 18, 2026. The expo highlights future industries including intelligent equipment, digital security, green building materials, new energy storage and other key fields. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People visit the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 18, 2026. The expo highlights future industries including intelligent equipment, digital security, green building materials, new energy storage and other key fields. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An exhibitor (L) demonstrates an intelligent surgical robot at the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 18, 2026. The expo highlights future industries including intelligent equipment, digital security, green building materials, new energy storage and other key fields. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

This photo taken on May 18, 2026 shows an underwater vehicle at the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The expo highlights future industries including intelligent equipment, digital security, green building materials, new energy storage and other key fields. (Xinhua/Na Yuqi)

Visitors learn about a medical robot at the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 18, 2026. The expo highlights future industries including intelligent equipment, digital security, green building materials, new energy storage and other key fields. (Xinhua/Na Yuqi)

A visitor learns about a medical robot at the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 18, 2026. The expo highlights future industries including intelligent equipment, digital security, green building materials, new energy storage and other key fields. (Xinhua/Na Yuqi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)