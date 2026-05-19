International optoelectronic exposition kicks off in China's Wuhan
People visit the booth of Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC) during the 21st Optics Valley of China International Optoelectronic Exposition (OVC Expo), at the China Optics Valley Convention and Exhibition Center in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, on May 18, 2026. Themed "Light Links World, Wisdom Leads Future," the 21st edition of the expo kicked off here on Monday, attracting nearly 400 exhibitors globally. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
People visit the booth of HGTECH Company Limited during the 21st Optics Valley of China International Optoelectronic Exposition (OVC Expo), at the China Optics Valley Convention and Exhibition Center in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, on May 18, 2026. Themed "Light Links World, Wisdom Leads Future," the 21st edition of the expo kicked off here on Monday, attracting nearly 400 exhibitors globally. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
People visit the booth of HGTECH Company Limited during the 21st Optics Valley of China International Optoelectronic Exposition (OVC Expo), at the China Optics Valley Convention and Exhibition Center in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, on May 18, 2026. Themed "Light Links World, Wisdom Leads Future," the 21st edition of the expo kicked off here on Monday, attracting nearly 400 exhibitors globally. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
People visit the booth of Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC) during the 21st Optics Valley of China International Optoelectronic Exposition (OVC Expo), at the China Optics Valley Convention and Exhibition Center in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, on May 18, 2026. Themed "Light Links World, Wisdom Leads Future," the 21st edition of the expo kicked off here on Monday, attracting nearly 400 exhibitors globally. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
People visit the booth of JFS Laboratory during the 21st Optics Valley of China International Optoelectronic Exposition (OVC Expo), at the China Optics Valley Convention and Exhibition Center in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, on May 18, 2026. Themed "Light Links World, Wisdom Leads Future," the 21st edition of the expo kicked off here on Monday, attracting nearly 400 exhibitors globally. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
People visit the 21st Optics Valley of China International Optoelectronic Exposition (OVC Expo), at the China Optics Valley Convention and Exhibition Center in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, on May 18, 2026. Themed "Light Links World, Wisdom Leads Future," the 21st edition of the expo kicked off here on Monday, attracting nearly 400 exhibitors globally. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
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