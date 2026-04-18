Consumer goods expo boosts new space for China's domestic demand growth
HAIKOU, April 18 (Xinhua) -- The China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) is more than just a trade show; it plays a multi-faceted role in advancing China's development into a consumption powerhouse, said Kuang Xianming, vice president of the China Institute for Reform and Development, who joined the latest episode of the China Economic Roundtable, an all-media talk show hosted by Xinhua News Agency.
He emphasized the expo's important role as a vital window into China's latest consumption trends and patterns. In addition to showcasing demand, the event also provides a platform for domestic "new supply," such as embodied intelligence products and drones, offering buyers and consumers hands-on experience with cutting-edge products.
The expo's influence extends into the investment sphere. Kuang explained that China integrates consumption, manufacturing, and investment as interconnected components. This synergy creates a cycle where robust consumer demand stimulates effective investment, further strengthening and expanding the vast domestic market.
As China consolidates its position as a major global importer, the continued expansion of its consumer market carries significant implications for the world economy. Kuang said that, by presenting new scenarios, new patterns and new supply, the CICPE actively promotes China's imports.
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