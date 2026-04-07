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Technicians maintain plane themed on China Int'l Consumer Products Expo in Haikou

Xinhua) 09:16, April 07, 2026

Technicians maintain a China Southern Airlines plane themed on the China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) at Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 4, 2026.

The sixth CICPE is scheduled to take place in Haikou from April 13 to 18. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Technicians maintain a China Southern Airlines plane themed on the China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) at Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 4, 2026.

The sixth CICPE is scheduled to take place in Haikou from April 13 to 18. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A technician maintains a China Southern Airlines plane themed on the China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) at Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 4, 2026.

The sixth CICPE is scheduled to take place in Haikou from April 13 to 18. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Technicians maintain a China Southern Airlines plane themed on the China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) at Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 4, 2026.

The sixth CICPE is scheduled to take place in Haikou from April 13 to 18. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A technician maintains a China Southern Airlines plane themed on the China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) at Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 4, 2026.

The sixth CICPE is scheduled to take place in Haikou from April 13 to 18. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A technician maintains a China Southern Airlines plane themed on the China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) at Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 4, 2026.

The sixth CICPE is scheduled to take place in Haikou from April 13 to 18. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A technician maintains a China Southern Airlines plane themed on the China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) at Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 4, 2026.

The sixth CICPE is scheduled to take place in Haikou from April 13 to 18. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A technician maintains a China Southern Airlines plane themed on the China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) at Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 4, 2026.

The sixth CICPE is scheduled to take place in Haikou from April 13 to 18. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)