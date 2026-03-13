2026 Appliance & Electronics World Expo opens in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:29, March 13, 2026

People visit the booth of Haier during the 2026 Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE2026) in east China's Shanghai, March 12, 2026. The AWE2026 kicked off in Shanghai on Thursday. More than 1,200 enterprises from all over the world gathered at the expo to showcase their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A staff member demonstrates operating a drone with brainwaves during the 2026 Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE2026) in east China's Shanghai, March 12, 2026. The AWE2026 kicked off in Shanghai on Thursday. More than 1,200 enterprises from all over the world gathered at the expo to showcase their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Visitors view a laptop with an expandable screen during the 2026 Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE2026) in east China's Shanghai, March 12, 2026. The AWE2026 kicked off in Shanghai on Thursday. More than 1,200 enterprises from all over the world gathered at the expo to showcase their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A transparent OLED TV is pictured at the booth of LG during the 2026 Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE2026) in east China's Shanghai, March 12, 2026. The AWE2026 kicked off in Shanghai on Thursday. More than 1,200 enterprises from all over the world gathered at the expo to showcase their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A visitor (R) wears smart glasses to experience the perspective of panoramic aircraft during the 2026 Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE2026) in east China's Shanghai, March 12, 2026. The AWE2026 kicked off in Shanghai on Thursday. More than 1,200 enterprises from all over the world gathered at the expo to showcase their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A visitor tries an exoskeleton robot during the 2026 Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE2026) in east China's Shanghai, March 12, 2026. The AWE2026 kicked off in Shanghai on Thursday. More than 1,200 enterprises from all over the world gathered at the expo to showcase their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors learn about a smart washing machine during the 2026 Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE2026) in east China's Shanghai, March 12, 2026. The AWE2026 kicked off in Shanghai on Thursday. More than 1,200 enterprises from all over the world gathered at the expo to showcase their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Visitors are pictured beside a model of stacked satellites during the 2026 Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE2026) in east China's Shanghai, March 12, 2026. The AWE2026 kicked off in Shanghai on Thursday. More than 1,200 enterprises from all over the world gathered at the expo to showcase their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A visitor learns about a smart cat toilet during the 2026 Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE2026) in east China's Shanghai, March 12, 2026. The AWE2026 kicked off in Shanghai on Thursday. More than 1,200 enterprises from all over the world gathered at the expo to showcase their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors look at a 3D-printed shoe during the 2026 Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE2026) in east China's Shanghai, March 12, 2026. The AWE2026 kicked off in Shanghai on Thursday. More than 1,200 enterprises from all over the world gathered at the expo to showcase their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A visitor interacts with a robotic dog during the 2026 Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE2026) in east China's Shanghai, March 12, 2026. The AWE2026 kicked off in Shanghai on Thursday. More than 1,200 enterprises from all over the world gathered at the expo to showcase their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A visitor tries a pair of smart glasses during the 2026 Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE2026) in east China's Shanghai, March 12, 2026. The AWE2026 kicked off in Shanghai on Thursday. More than 1,200 enterprises from all over the world gathered at the expo to showcase their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)