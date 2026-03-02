Over 500 firms sign up for 2026 China International Supply Chain Expo

Xinhua) 10:46, March 02, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- More than 500 domestic and foreign companies have signed up as exhibitors at the fourth China International Supply Chain Expo scheduled to take place in Beijing from June 22 to 26, China's trade promotion body announced on Saturday.

Wang Wenshuai, spokesperson with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), told a press conference that the CCPIT has so far organized 18 roadshows outside the Chinese mainland, in its aim to attract more foreign exhibitors and delegations to participate in this event.

Data from the CCPIT showed that during the third expo, the proportion of overseas exhibitors had reached 35 percent, while more than 40 heads of Fortune 500 companies and 172 overseas delegations came to China specifically to visit and attend the event.

In addition to exhibitions featuring advanced manufacturing, clean energy, intelligent vehicles, digital technology, healthy living, green agriculture and supply chain services, the fourth expo will also set up a special zone focused on artificial intelligence, that will showcase this sector's ecosystem of data, computing power and applications.

Wang said exhibitions representing emerging and future industries such as embodied intelligence, low-altitude economy and biomanufacturing, both by domestic and overseas exhibitors, will be a highlight of the 2026 expo.

As the world's first national-level exhibition focusing on supply chains, the China International Supply Chain Expo is an internationally shared public product. First held in 2023, the expo has contributed to building more secure, stable, open and inclusive global industrial and supply chains, according to the CCPIT.

