Chinese, Dutch business leaders urge efforts to build stable, resilient global supply chains

Xinhua) 13:22, December 05, 2025

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Dutch business leaders have urged efforts to build stable, resilient and efficient global supply chains amid rising geopolitical tensions and expanding national security concerns.

At the fourth China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) roadshow here on Thursday, Jin Yuan, economic and commercial counselor at the Chinese Embassy in the Netherlands, said "it is an urgent need to enhance international cooperation to preserve the public-good nature of global supply chains, which serve the common interests of all parties."

Echoing Jin, Jochum Haakma, chairman of the Netherlands China Business Council, said "We meet at a time of global uncertainty, shifting alliances, evolving supply chains and rising trade tensions, which have made international business more complex."

"You can imagine that advancing globally connected supply chain management is of great importance," Haakma noted.

CISCE, hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), is the world's first national-level exhibition themed around supply chains. The fourth CISCE, scheduled for June 22-26, 2026, aims to strengthen global industrial and supply chain partnerships.

According to Zhao Feng, deputy chief of the CCPIT representative office in the EU, the fourth CISCE will continue to focus on full-industry-chain perspectives across six major sectors: advanced manufacturing, green agriculture, digital technology, healthy life, smart vehicles, and clean energy.

"These sectors are closely aligned with key strengths, strong trade ties, industrial integration, and our shared commitment to sustainability and innovation. All of this provides Chinese and Dutch companies with a solid foundation to deepen supply chain collaboration," said Tao Fenghua, general manager of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Amsterdam Branch.

Haakma, a prominent advocate of China-EU business cooperation, noted that many European companies operating in China are there not only to sell but to co-innovate, becoming part of a shared global ecosystem.

"The right response to global pressures is not isolation, but innovation, quality, and resilient cooperation, ensuring that our economies remain both competitive and connected," he added.

