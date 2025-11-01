Dutch interference in corporate affairs disrupting global industrial, supply chains: China's commerce ministry

Xinhua) 11:09, November 01, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce said on Saturday that the Dutch government's improper interference in internal corporate affairs has led to the ongoing chaos in global industrial and supply chains.

A spokesperson for the ministry made the remarks when asked to comment on recent issues related to semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia, an overseas subsidiary of Chinese company Wingtech.

As a responsible major country, China fully considers the security and stability of domestic and global industrial and supply chains, the spokesperson said.

China welcomes enterprises facing practical difficulties to promptly contact the ministry or local commerce authorities, the spokesperson added, noting that the ministry will take into account the actual circumstances and grant export exemptions to eligible enterprises.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)