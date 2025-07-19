3rd China Int'l Supply Chain Expo opens to general public

Xinhua) 16:52, July 19, 2025

People visit the booth of Segway-Ninebot at the Digital Technology Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2025. The 2025 CISCE, scheduled from July 16 to 20, opened to general public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Visitors view a new energy car displayed in the booth of AITO at the Smart Vehicle Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2025. The 2025 CISCE, scheduled from July 16 to 20, opened to general public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A staff member (1st L) communicates with visitors at the Digital Technology Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2025. The 2025 CISCE, scheduled from July 16 to 20, opened to general public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Visitors view a superfast charging battery at the booth of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL) at the Smart Vehicle Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2025. The 2025 CISCE, scheduled from July 16 to 20, opened to general public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A visitor tries a pair of glasses at the booth of TCL in the Digital Technology Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2025. The 2025 CISCE, scheduled from July 16 to 20, opened to general public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit the Smart Vehicle Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2025. The 2025 CISCE, scheduled from July 16 to 20, opened to general public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

People visit the Advanced Manufacturing Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2025. The 2025 CISCE, scheduled from July 16 to 20, opened to general public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

People visit the Advanced Manufacturing Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2025. The 2025 CISCE, scheduled from July 16 to 20, opened to general public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

People visit the Digital Technology Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2025. The 2025 CISCE, scheduled from July 16 to 20, opened to general public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

People visit the booth of Walmart at the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2025. The 2025 CISCE, scheduled from July 16 to 20, opened to general public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

Visitors learn about a car body at the booth of Volvo at the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2025. The 2025 CISCE, scheduled from July 16 to 20, opened to general public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

A visitor learns about a companion robot product in the booth of TCL at the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2025. The 2025 CISCE, scheduled from July 16 to 20, opened to general public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

A visitor learns about a UAV helicopter emergency response and rescue platform displayed at the booth of ZTE Corporation at the Digital Technology Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2025. The 2025 CISCE, scheduled from July 16 to 20, opened to general public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit the booth of TESLA at the Smart Vehicle Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2025. The 2025 CISCE, scheduled from July 16 to 20, opened to general public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A visitor experiences a hybrid-power tractor at the booth of China National Machinery Industry Corporation (Sinomach) at the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2025. The 2025 CISCE, scheduled from July 16 to 20, opened to general public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

Visitors view a body structure for electric vehicles at the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2025. The 2025 CISCE, scheduled from July 16 to 20, opened to general public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Visitors wait to taste beer at the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2025. The 2025 CISCE, scheduled from July 16 to 20, opened to general public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)