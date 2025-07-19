In pics: 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing

Xinhua) 14:28, July 19, 2025

Visitors pose for photos at the booth of L'Oreal during the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 17, 2025. Themed on "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," the 2025 CISCE runs from July 16 to 20, gathering more than 650 companies and institutions from 75 countries, regions and international organizations. Overseas exhibitors accounted for 32 percent among all, or 3 percentage points higher compared to the previous edition. This year's event also saw more than 170 visitor delegations from abroad, and over 230 exhibitors here are first-timers. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

This photo taken on July 17, 2025 shows the booth of Apple during the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China.

This photo taken on July 17, 2025 shows the booth of Starbucks during the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China.

This photo taken on July 17, 2025 shows robots at the booth of Nvidia during the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China.

Visitors are seen at the booth of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) during the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 16, 2025.

A staff member demonstrates a remote-controlled washing machine of Panasonic during the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 17, 2025.

Visitors try skincare products at the booth of South Africa during the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 16, 2025.

Visitors pose for photos while tasting beer at the booth of Tsingtao Beer during the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 17, 2025.

