Interview: China's expo a catalyst for global supply chain resilience, PwC executive says

July 18, 2025

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Amid significant restructuring in global supply chains, the ongoing China International Supply Chain Expo acts as a catalyst for increasing their resilience, a PwC China executive has said.

As the world's first national-level platform focused on supply chains, the expo helps connect Chinese and international firms, promote technical alignment and support deeper economic cooperation, Zhou Xing, head of public affairs at PwC China, told Xinhua on Thursday.

"The expo offers a high-efficiency matchmaking platform," she said. "It enables companies to align on technology, standards and markets, helping drive global collaboration."

For Chinese firms, the expo offers a window to expand their international footprint and connect directly with global supply chain nodes. For multinational firms, it provides an opportunity to gain access to China's vast market, complete industrial ecosystem and strong policy support.

Zhou said global supply chains are shifting from a model focused solely on efficiency to one that prioritizes resilience. Companies are diversifying their supply networks to balance cost with security, turning to regional clusters while maintaining global coordination.

With accelerating digital transformation, technologies like artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things are breaking down information barriers, improving speed and precision across the supply chain, she said.

"Green standards, including carbon tracking and sustainability metrics, are becoming essential across industries. And supply chains are evolving from linear models to cross-sector ecosystems, especially in emerging sectors like the low-altitude economy."

"China is playing a more central role in this shift," she said. "It's no longer just a manufacturing base, but an innovation hub. By integrating digital tools and investing in strategic sectors like EVs, renewables and biotech, China is strengthening its position in global value chains."

The government's push to develop new quality productive forces is also reshaping corporate strategies. She said this policy priority is driving green and digital transformation across industries.

Zhou voiced confidence that China's business environment remains highly attractive for multinational firms looking to restructure their supply chains.

The country's institutional openness, market scale and leadership in green and digital technologies create a strong foundation for transformation, she added.

Identifying such growth areas as advanced manufacturing, low-carbon industries and digital-physical integration, Zhou said that these align with both China's industrial upgrading goals and global trends, making the country a key destination for future-ready supply chains.

"China offers the scale, the policy stability and the innovation momentum global businesses are looking for," she said. "Platforms like the expo are helping enterprises on all sides navigate uncertainty and unlock new growth."

