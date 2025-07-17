Advanced technologies showcased at 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo

Xinhua) 16:50, July 17, 2025

A visitor interacts with a smart bionic hand at the booth of Qualcomm in the Digital Technology Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 17, 2025. Themed on "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," the expo, hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, kicked off in Beijing on Wednesday.

Held from July 16 to 20, the 2025 CISCE gathered more than 650 companies and institutions from 75 countries, regions and international organizations, along with over 500 of their upstream and downstream partners. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

A robot of Unitree Robotics is pictured at the Digital Technology Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 17, 2025. Themed on "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," the expo, hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, kicked off in Beijing on Wednesday.

Visitors learn about drone products at the booth of Sichuan Tengden Sci-tech Innovation Co., Ltd. in the Advanced Manufacturing Chain area during the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 16, 2025. Themed on "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," the expo, hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, kicked off in Beijing on Wednesday.

Visitors view a sand table model displayed by China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) at the Advanced Manufacturing Chain area during the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 17, 2025. Themed on "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," the expo, hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, kicked off in Beijing on Wednesday.

Robots are seen at the Digital Technology Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 17, 2025. Themed on "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," the expo, hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, kicked off in Beijing on Wednesday.

Visitors learn about a low-altitude aircraft at the booth of the tech company COVY in the Smart Vehicle Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 16, 2025. Themed on "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," the expo, hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, kicked off in Beijing on Wednesday.

Desktop humanoid robots are seen at the booth of the tech company UBTECH in the Smart Vehicle Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 16, 2025. Themed on "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," the expo, hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, kicked off in Beijing on Wednesday.

Visitors learn about battery products at the booth of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) battery maker CATL at the Smart Vehicle Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 16, 2025. Themed on "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," the expo, hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, kicked off in Beijing on Wednesday.

