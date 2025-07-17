Nvidia CEO depicts China's supply chain as "miracle"

Xinhua) 13:54, July 17, 2025

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Thursday hailed China's supply chain as a "miracle", highlighting China's deep capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI) and computer science.

"The supply chain of China is a miracle. It is the largest and most complex in the world, not just about labor, but built on deep technology, AI and software," Huang told reporters at the ongoing China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing.

Huang, a frequent visitor to China this year, stressed Chinese firms' critical role in the global tech ecosystem. "China is one of the few regions in the world with deep expertise in computer science," he said. "The architecture and algorithms used to serve such a large population are incredibly sophisticated."

Huang's remarks come amid at a time of growing U.S.-China tech tensions. Despite regulatory pressure and geopolitical tensions, Huang stressed the importance of continued collaboration and connection.

"We rely on the global supply chain to build very complicated products," he said, noting that Nvidia contributes software and hardware that power systems worldwide.

During the interview, Huang remained focused on the message: "Supply chain is connection. It takes many suppliers and providers around the world connected together in a supply chain."

Last week, the chipmaker became the first company ever to touch 4 trillion U.S. dollars in market value.

Asked about the future of AI, Huang viewed it as the next major technological revolution, though still in its early stages. "The last 10 to 12 years were about preparing for today. Now, AI can reason, think and understand information. It's incredible," he said.

He also addressed the mounting concerns around AI safety. "We have to continue to advance the technology safely," Huang said, citing cybersecurity and environment monitoring as key areas to ensure responsible development.

In response to a question about China's role in AI development, Huang pointed to the country's large pool of researchers and deep interest in science and mathematics.

"China has great researchers perfectly prepared for this moment," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)