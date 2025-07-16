3rd China International Supply Chain Expo opens in Beijing

Xinhua) 15:48, July 16, 2025

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 16, 2025.

The third CISCE opened in Beijing on Wednesday, rallying multinational giants including Nvidia, Apple, and Airbus to showcase industrial resilience and cross-border collaboration. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

The third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) kicks off in Beijing, capital of China, July 16, 2025.

Media professionals take photos at the opening ceremony of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 16, 2025.

A guest delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 16, 2025.

