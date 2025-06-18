More U.S. exhibitors to take part in 3rd supply chain expo

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- An increasing number of exhibitors from the United States will participate in the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) this July, signaling their confidence in the Chinese economy despite anti-globalization headwinds, the event organizer said Tuesday.

The number of U.S. exhibitors is expected to increase by 15 percent compared with the previous edition, and 60 percent of them are Global Fortune 500 companies, said Yu Jianlong, vice president of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), at a press conference.

U.S. tech giant Nvidia is expected to make its debut at the expo. During his visit to Beijing in April, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang met with CCPIT chairman Ren Hongbin and emphasized that China is a very important market for Nvidia, expressing the company's willingness to continue cooperation with China.

Overseas participants at the upcoming expo are estimated to account for 35 percent of the total of 650 exhibitors from 75 countries, regions and international organizations, with half of the overseas participants coming from Europe and the United States, according to Yu.

"Against the backdrop of a complex international situation and anti-globalization headwinds, the gathering of so many friends from all over the world, especially those from the global business community, is a vote of confidence in the expo and also in China's economic development," Yu said.

The third CISCE will take place in Beijing from July 16 to 20, with Thailand as the guest country of honor.

As the world's first national-level exhibition focusing on supply chains, the expo is an internationally shared public product. First held in 2023, the expo has contributed to building more secure, stable, open and inclusive global industrial and supply chains, according to the CCPIT.

Last year, U.S. companies made a strong presence at the second edition of the expo in Beijing, with well-known American firms such as Apple and Tesla seeking to further tap into China's vast market.

The upcoming expo will feature a new exhibition area dedicated to the innovation chain, aimed at promoting the commercialization of lab-developed technologies and fostering seamless integration between the innovation and industrial chains, the CCPIT said.

