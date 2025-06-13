2025 International Automotive & Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong) opens
People visit the 2025 International Automotive & Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong) in Hong Kong, south China, June 12, 2025. The 2025 International Automotive & Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong) opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)
People pose for photos at the 2025 International Automotive & Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong) in Hong Kong, south China, June 12, 2025. The 2025 International Automotive & Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong) opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)
People visit the 2025 International Automotive & Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong) in Hong Kong, south China, June 12, 2025. The 2025 International Automotive & Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong) opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)
People visit the 2025 International Automotive & Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong) in Hong Kong, south China, June 12, 2025. The 2025 International Automotive & Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong) opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)
People visit the 2025 International Automotive & Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong) in Hong Kong, south China, June 12, 2025. The 2025 International Automotive & Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong) opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.