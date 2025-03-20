Roadshow in Milan highlights China Int'l Supply Chain Expo

Xinhua) 08:15, March 20, 2025

MILAN, Italy, March 19 (Xinhua) -- A roadshow of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) was held Tuesday in Milan, Italy, with bilateral cooperation highlighted and cooperation agreements signed.

More than 200 representatives from trade and investment promotion institutions, business associations and enterprises of China and Italy participated in the event.

Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), noted the steady progress achieved in bilateral cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Italy 55 years ago.

Ren also urged further collaboration in traditional sectors while expanding partnerships in emerging fields such as electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, and the digital economy.

The Italian representatives emphasized the strong bilateral relations between Italy and China. Amid increasing geopolitical challenges and global economic uncertainties, they expect platforms like CISCE to help foster closer supply chain cooperation, contributing to the long-term development of China-Italy and China-Europe economic and trade relations.

The third CISCE, scheduled on July 16-20 in Beijing, is expected to focus on supply chains of advanced manufacturing, clean energy, smart vehicles, digital technology, healthy life and green agriculture.

