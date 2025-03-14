British business community says China promotes global supply chain stability

Xinhua) 15:11, March 14, 2025

LONDON, March 14 (Xinhua) -- China is key to advancing global productivity and ensuring supply chain stability, the British business community said Wednesday at the London roadshow of the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE).

Lord Mayor of London Alastair King said the expo has become an "important platform for promoting the stability, openness and sustainable development of global supply chains."

He called on more British businesses to attend the expo to expand networks, discover new opportunities for cooperation, and jointly build a more stable, smooth and mutually beneficial supply chain system.

London looks forward to strengthening cooperation with China and enhancing dialogue to deepen collaboration between British and Chinese businesses in fields like finance, digital technology and artificial intelligence, he added.

China-Britain Business Council (CBBC) Chair Sherard Cowper-Coles underscored progress in Britain-China economic and trade ties, and voiced optimism about future collaboration.

He said the CBBC has brought British business delegations to the past two CISCE events, highlighting the strong potential for cooperation between the two countries.

He noted that recent visits by senior British officials to China highlight the smooth functioning of Britain-China economic and trade relations, benefiting the common interests of both nations.

Jack Perry, chairman of Britain's 48 Group Club, said that the CISCE has quickly become a cornerstone for global discussions on the future of trade and supply chains, serving as a pillar for global economic security, technological advancement and resilience.

Perry said the global supply chain system is highly fragile, vulnerable to disruption from economic shocks and geopolitical changes. He stressed that this fragility underscores the growing value of stable supply chains.

He noted that the expo offers a priceless opportunity for Chinese and international companies to establish connections, build partnerships and drive global trade forward.

Such efforts contribute to promoting international cooperation and ensuring that global trade can respond to challenges while proactively anticipating and adapting to change, he added.

The CISCE is not just a trade exhibition, but also a "forum where the next generation of supply chain solutions is conceived and developed," Perry said. "For UK businesses, now is the best time to get involved in the Chain Expo. The companies participating today will become the architects of the global supply chain of the future."

The third CISCE, scheduled on July 16-20 in Beijing, is expected to cover supply chains and related services of advanced manufacturing, clean energy, smart vehicles, digital technology, healthy life and green agriculture.

