China-South Africa Economic and Trade Forum, China Int'l Supply Chain Expo roadshow held in Johannesburg

Xinhua) 11:08, February 21, 2025

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- The China-South Africa Economic and Trade Forum and the third China International Supply Chain Expo Promotion Conference were held in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The event, held by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), was attended by over 200 people, including Minister at the Chinese Embassy in South Africa Li Zhigang, South Africa's Gauteng Member of the Executive Council Jacob Mamabolo, and representatives from business associations and enterprises of both countries.

In his opening speech, Ren Hongbin, chairman of the CCPIT, said the council has long been committed to promoting economic and trade cooperation between China and South Africa.

He expressed willingness to work with the South African side to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of both countries, promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and strengthen bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

Ren extended a sincere welcome to the South African business community to participate in the third China International Supply Chain Expo to deepen bilateral cooperation in industrial and supply chains.

Representatives from the South African political and business sectors underscored the huge potential of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, pledging to actively participate in the upcoming supply chain expo and deepen ties with China in digital infrastructure construction, green economy, inclusive finance, digital technology, and other fields for win-win outcomes.

The third China International Supply Chain Expo will be held in Beijing from July 16 to 20. As the world's first national-level exhibition focusing on supply chains, the expo has contributed to building more secure, stable, open, and inclusive global industrial and supply chains.

