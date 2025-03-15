Roadshow for China Int'l Supply Chain Expo held in Vienna

Christoph Matznetter, vice president of the Austrian Economic Chambers, delivers a speech during the third China International Supply Chain Expo Roadshow in Vienna, Austria, March 13, 2025. A roadshow of the third China International Supply Chain Expo was held here on Thursday, with bilateral cooperation highlighted and cooperation agreements signed. More than 200 representatives from trade and investment promotion institutions, business associations and enterprises of China and Austria participated in the event. (Xinhua/He Canling)

VIENNA, March 14 (Xinhua) -- A roadshow of the third China International Supply Chain Expo was held here on Thursday, with bilateral cooperation highlighted and cooperation agreements signed.

More than 200 representatives from trade and investment promotion institutions, business associations and enterprises of China and Austria participated in the event.

Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), said that the CCPIT is willing to work with Austrian partners to help explore complementary advantages in resource endowments and industrial structures, and support enterprises in cultivating new growth points for cooperation.

The Austrian representatives said they expect wider cooperation in various fields to jointly respond to global challenges and maintain the international trade order.

The third China International Supply Chain Expo will be held in Beijing from July 16 to 20 this year, focusing on supply chains of advanced manufacturing, clean energy and other industries.

