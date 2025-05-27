Roadshow for 3rd China Int'l Supply Chain Expo held in Kuala Lumpur

Xinhua) 08:51, May 27, 2025

Participants pose for group photos during a roadshow for the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo held in Kuala lumpur, Malaysia, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 (Xinhua) -- A roadshow for the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo was held here on Monday, highlighting further cooperation between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries to enhance coordination in industrial and supply chain development.

Nearly 200 representatives from trade and investment promotion agencies, business associations, and enterprises from China and ASEAN countries participated in the event.

Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), said the CCPIT is ready to work hand in hand with the business community of ASEAN countries to promote bilateral economic and trade ties, strengthen coordination in industrial and supply chains, deepen practical cooperation in multilateral fields, and play an active role in the inaugural ASEAN-China-GCC Summit to promote regional integration.

Chang Lih Kang, Malaysian minister of science, technology and innovation, said Malaysia and China share a long-standing mutually beneficial partnership and hoped both sides would put theirs strengths together to build stronger, smarter and more sustainable supply chains.

The minister strongly encouraged the business community in Malaysia and ASEAN countries to take part in the third China International Supply Chain Expo. "It's a great opportunity to showcase what we can offer, and even more importantly, to discover what we can build together," he said.

Chairman of Malaysia-China Business Council Low Kian Chuan said that with the recent completion of the negotiations on the Version 3.0 China-ASEAN Free Trade Area (CAFTA), both sides will further deepen their long-standing ties, built on mutual respect and shared growth.

"This expo serves as a crucial platform for global suppliers and vendors to connect with and integrate into China's extensive supply chain network, promoting greater inclusivity, strengthening resilience, and advancing sustainable growth," he said.

The third China International Supply Chain Expo will be held in Beijing from July 16 to July 20 this year, focusing on supply chains of advanced manufacturing, clean energy and other industries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)