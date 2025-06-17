3rd supply chain expo to add new area for innovation chain

Xinhua) 15:26, June 17, 2025

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition area for innovation chain will be added to the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in July, the event organizer said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

The new exhibition area aims to promote the commercialization of technologies developed in laboratories and advance the seamless integration between innovation chain and industrial chain, said China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

More than 230 domestic and international companies are set to make their debut at this year's expo, including the U.S. tech giant NVIDIA, according to the CCPIT.

Preparations for the upcoming expo are currently underway. So far, 650 companies from 75 countries, regions and international organizations have confirmed their participation. Over 65 percent of exhibitors are Global Fortune 500 companies or industry leaders, while overseas participants account for 35 percent of the total.

The third CISCE will take place in Beijing from July 16 to 20, with Thailand as the guest country of honor.

As the world's first national-level exhibition focusing on supply chains, the expo is an internationally shared public product. First held in 2023, the expo has contributed to building more secure, stable, open and inclusive global industrial and supply chains, according to the CCPIT.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)