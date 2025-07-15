In pics: preview of third China International Supply Chain Expo

Xinhua) 08:48, July 15, 2025

This photo taken on July 14, 2025 shows the booth of aviation supply chain at the advanced manufacturing section of the upcoming third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. The third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), scheduled on July 16-20 in Beijing, is expected to focus on supply chains of advanced manufacturing, clean energy, smart vehicles, digital technology, healthy life and green agriculture. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on July 14, 2025 shows the booth of Apple at the digital technology section of the upcoming third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. The third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), scheduled on July 16-20 in Beijing, is expected to focus on supply chains of advanced manufacturing, clean energy, smart vehicles, digital technology, healthy life and green agriculture. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Staff members work at the booth of Nvidia at the digital technology section of the upcoming third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2025. The third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), scheduled on July 16-20 in Beijing, is expected to focus on supply chains of advanced manufacturing, clean energy, smart vehicles, digital technology, healthy life and green agriculture. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on July 14, 2025 shows an exterior view of the venue for the upcoming third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. The third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), scheduled on July 16-20 in Beijing, is expected to focus on supply chains of advanced manufacturing, clean energy, smart vehicles, digital technology, healthy life and green agriculture. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on July 14, 2025 shows the booth of PwC at the advanced manufacturing section of the upcoming third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. The third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), scheduled on July 16-20 in Beijing, is expected to focus on supply chains of advanced manufacturing, clean energy, smart vehicles, digital technology, healthy life and green agriculture. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on July 14, 2025 shows the booth of CRRC at the advanced manufacturing section of the upcoming third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. The third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), scheduled on July 16-20 in Beijing, is expected to focus on supply chains of advanced manufacturing, clean energy, smart vehicles, digital technology, healthy life and green agriculture. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on July 14, 2025 shows the booth of Syngenta Group at the green agriculture section of the upcoming third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. The third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), scheduled on July 16-20 in Beijing, is expected to focus on supply chains of advanced manufacturing, clean energy, smart vehicles, digital technology, healthy life and green agriculture. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A staff member works at an exhibition area for humanoid robot industrial chain of Hubei Province at the digital technology section of the upcoming third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2025. The third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), scheduled on July 16-20 in Beijing, is expected to focus on supply chains of advanced manufacturing, clean energy, smart vehicles, digital technology, healthy life and green agriculture. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on July 14, 2025 shows the booth of Tesla at the smart vehicles section of the upcoming third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. The third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), scheduled on July 16-20 in Beijing, is expected to focus on supply chains of advanced manufacturing, clean energy, smart vehicles, digital technology, healthy life and green agriculture. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on July 14, 2025 shows an AITO M5 vehicle at the smart vehicles section of the upcoming third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. The third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), scheduled on July 16-20 in Beijing, is expected to focus on supply chains of advanced manufacturing, clean energy, smart vehicles, digital technology, healthy life and green agriculture. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)