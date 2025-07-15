Upcoming expo in Beijing to foster global supply chain stability, resilience

Xinhua) 16:53, July 15, 2025

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- China will open the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing on Wednesday, rallying multinational giants including Nvidia, Apple, and Airbus to showcase industrial resilience and cross-border collaboration.

With 651 enterprises and institutions from 75 countries, regions and international organizations participating --including a notable 15 percent year-on-year increase in U.S. exhibitors -- the event signals robust international commitment to stabilizing supply chains.

Global giants are actively engaging. U.S. tech giant Nvidia is expected to make its debut at the expo, presenting cutting-edge robots featuring Nvidia chips. Airbus will also make its inaugural appearance, bringing its global supply chain collaborators to present the comprehensive ecosystem of the large aircraft industry.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will attend the opening ceremony of the expo on Wednesday and participate in related activities, according to the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), the event's organizer.

In a meeting on Tuesday with Ren Hongbin, chairman of CCPIT, Huang said that the Chinese market is large and dynamic, and the development of artificial intelligence (AI) in China is advancing rapidly.

"Multinational companies are realizing that maintaining their position in global supply chains necessitates a strong presence in China," said Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs at Renmin University of China.

Unlike traditional trade fairs focusing on goods or services, CISCE pioneers a unique "chain-centric" model that visualizes end-to-end industrial collaboration. In each exhibition hall, upstream, midstream and downstream companies cluster in adjacent booths, visually demonstrating their interdependence and synergy.

Many companies across the supply chain will set up collaborative displays. For example, Apple is teaming up with Chinese suppliers for the third consecutive year to showcase cutting-edge technologies in smart manufacturing and green production.

"Multinational corporations serve as anchor companies in global industries, thriving together with upstream and downstream partners worldwide. While advancing their own growth, these corporations strengthen global industrial and supply chain resilience," Ren said.

The third CISCE features nearly 100 high-level events, surpassing previous editions in scale and participation, according to Xu Liang, deputy secretary-general of the China Chamber of International Commerce.

A key innovation for this edition is the "Debut Zone," dedicated to the global premieres of new products, technologies, and ecosystems, showcasing breakthrough innovations that drive industrial collaboration, Xu noted.

As the host, China will bring together a diverse group of leading state-owned and private enterprises showcasing the country's green and digital transition. Among them, Zhejiang-based AI industry chain companies, such as Unitree Robotics, BrainCo, and Hikvision, will participate.

"Through tangible examples of global supply chains at the expo, China demonstrates its firm resolve to advance globalization towards a more open, inclusive, balanced, and win-win future. It vividly embodies the concept of building a community with a shared future, where nations are interdependent," Wang said.

As the world's first national-level exhibition focusing on supply chains, the expo is an internationally shared public product. First held in 2023, the expo has contributed to building more secure, stable, open and inclusive global industrial and supply chains, according to the CCPIT.

The previous editions have seen fruitful outcomes, with the 2024 session catalyzing more than 200 cooperation deals worth 152 billion yuan (about 21.26 billion U.S. dollars), a 1.3 percent increase from its inaugural run in 2023.

The expo will run from Wednesday to Sunday in Beijing, with public days commencing on Saturday.

