China promotes win-win outcomes in global industrial, supply chains: vice premier

Xinhua) 09:29, July 17, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends the opening ceremony of the third China International Supply Chain Expo and delivers a speech in Beijing, capital of China, July 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said on Wednesday that China will adhere to the principles of division of labor and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, while acting as a promoter of mutual benefits and win-win outcomes in global industrial and supply chains.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a speech at the opening ceremony of the third China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing.

China is a crucial link in global industrial and supply chains and has consistently taken practical actions to ensure the stable operation of global industrial and supply chains, contributing to deepening global industrial and supply chain cooperation and promoting world economic recovery, the vice premier said.

China will also advance the digital, intelligent and green transformation and upgrading of global industrial and supply chains, said the vice premier.

