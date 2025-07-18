U.S. firms harness "China speed" to boost supply chains

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Amid Beijing's summer heat, a Chinese-made robot powered by chips from U.S. tech giant Nvidia gracefully delivered chilled bottled water to fascinated onlookers.

The scene, unfolding at the Nvidia booth during the ongoing third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), offered a glimpse into the sustained enthusiasm of U.S. companies for the Chinese market and its world-leading supply chain ecosystem.

Despite mounting challenges in the global supply chain, U.S. companies like Nvidia, Apple and Tesla used the expo stage to reaffirm their commitment to China, showcasing deep integration and ambitious plans for future investment. For many, success here means aligning with the world's most comprehensive supply chain while keeping pace with its rapid development.

"China's supply chain is a miracle," said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the expo's opening ceremony on Wednesday. During his visit to Beijing, he also spoke with reporters, took part in a fireside chat, and held a press conference where he reaffirmed the company's long-term commitment to China.

While Huang's high-profile presence sent a powerful signal, he also revealed that Nvidia's H20 chips will soon be available in the Chinese market.

"I hope to get more advanced chips into China than H20. And the reason is that technology is always moving on," he said during a press conference Wednesday.

From tech giants like Nvidia and Apple to consumer brands such as Starbucks and Walmart, U.S. companies are attracted to the CISCE not only by China's vast 1.4-billion-strong consumer market but also by the world's most comprehensive supply chain that drives the "China speed" essential to global innovation.

According to the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, the event's organizer, the number of U.S. exhibitors topped all overseas participants, increasing by 15 percent compared to the previous edition, and their combined exhibition area increased by 10 percent.

A few steps from Nvidia's booth, Apple's store-like setup shared a similar story of co-innovation. Instead of showcasing finished products like iPhones, the displays focused on the intelligent, green manufacturing processes used by its Chinese suppliers.

"Over the past three years at CISCE, we've showcased progress alongside our suppliers in smart manufacturing, green manufacturing and talent development," Isabel Ge Mahe, Apple's vice president and managing director of Greater China, told Xinhua.

Highlighting a massive 20 billion U.S. dollar investment in China over the past five years focused on these areas, she praised China's dynamic innovation landscape and advanced smart supply chains while noting that Apple remains committed to this market. "We are deeply rooted here, incredibly proud of the supply chain we helped build, and will continue to invest and innovate with our local partners."

Unlike traditional trade fairs focusing on goods or services, CISCE pioneers a unique "chain-centric" model that visualizes end-to-end industrial collaboration. In each exhibition hall, upstream, midstream and downstream companies cluster in adjacent booths, visually demonstrating their interdependence and synergy.

In the hall showcasing integration of the auto sector, crowds gathered around Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles (EVs).

Here, supply chain integration and "China speed" were once again in the spotlight. These vehicles use more than 95 percent local parts, and a new car rolls off the Shanghai gigafactory line almost every 37 seconds.

"China possesses the world's most complete EV industry chain," said Tao Lin, vice president of Tesla. "The strength of local suppliers, combined with China's vast talent pool and consumer embrace of smart EVs, provides unparalleled support and opportunity. We will continue to deepen our investment here," Tao said.

"The Chinese market isn't just scaling; it's leaping in value," said Lin Chunmei, president and general manager of Corning Greater China, in an interview with Xinhua. The U.S. materials science company is celebrating its 45 years in China with an ambitious "time travel"-themed booth underscoring its deep roots.

Noting that rapid AI development in China is driving growing demand for optical communication infrastructure, Lin said the company has pledged a 500 million dollar investment this year to develop cutting-edge technologies, localize critical production, and strengthen supply chain partnerships in China.

"The vast talent pool in China will help us accelerate cycles through market proximity, using 'China speed' to power global innovation," she added.

For most U.S. companies, the critical question isn't whether to invest in China, but how rapidly they can move. For companies present at the CISCE, collaboration with Chinese suppliers is giving them a head start.

"If you want to maintain, you have to invest," Huang said. "The market is moving so fast and it's so competitive. We have to continue to advance ourselves."

