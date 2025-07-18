A glimpse of pavilions at China's supply chain expo in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:07, July 18, 2025

Visitors are seen at the pavilion of Thailand during the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 17, 2025.

Held from July 16 to 20, the 2025 CISCE kicked off in Beijing on Wednesday.

Thailand serves as the guest country of honor at the expo, while east China's Shandong Province and south China's Guangdong Province act as the guest provinces of honor. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Visitors from Nigeria learn about agricultural products at the pavilion of Thailand during the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 17, 2025.

This photo taken on July 16, 2025 shows the pavilion of Shandong Province during the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China.

A model of a tunnel boring machine is seen at the pavilion of Shandong Province during the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 17, 2025.

People view robots at the pavilion of Shandong Province during the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 16, 2025.

A journalist interacts with a robot at the pavilion of Guangdong Province during the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 17, 2025.

This photo taken on July 17, 2025 shows the pavilion of Guangdong Province during the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China.

This photo taken on July 17, 2025 shows the pavilion of Thailand during the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China.

