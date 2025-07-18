Breakthrough innovations make global debut at 3rd China Int'l Supply Chain Expo

Xinhua) 09:21, July 18, 2025

A robot is seen at the Innovation Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 16, 2025. Held from July 16 to 20, the 2025 CISCE kicked off in Beijing on Wednesday. A key innovation for this edition is the "Debut Zone," dedicated to the global premieres of new products, technologies, and ecosystems, showcasing breakthrough innovations that drive industrial collaboration. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

A visitor poses for photos with a tractor at the booth of China National Machinery Industry Corporation (Sinomach) in the Green Agriculture Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 16, 2025.

A visitor learns about aluminum materials for car body at the booth of Aluminum Corporation of China (Chinalco) in the Advanced Manufacturing Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 16, 2025.

An AI-powered orthopedic surgical robot is seen in the Healthy Life Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 17, 2025.

A low-altitude aircraft is seen at the booth of the tech company GOVY in the Smart Vehicle Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 17, 2025.

This panoramic photo taken on July 17, 2025 shows the Advanced Manufacturing Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China.

Exhibitors learn about an aluminum hub at the booth of Aluminum Corporation of China (Chinalco) in the Advanced Manufacturing Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 16, 2025.

Visitors watch a humanoid robot performance in the Digital Technology Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 17, 2025.

This photo taken on July 16, 2025 shows a scene at the booth of BlueSword in the Advanced Manufacturing Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China.

Models of tunnel boring machine "Jinghua" and "Jianghai" are seen in the Advanced Manufacturing Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 17, 2025.

Reprocessed recycled aluminum materials are seen at the booth of Innovation Group in the Digital Technology Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 17, 2025.

Visitors take photos of a sandbox model at the booth of PwC in the Advanced Manufacturing Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 17, 2025.

Visitors view a demonstration of magnetic suspension transmission at the booth of Sunwoda in the Digital Technology Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 17, 2025.

Visitors look at train models at the booth of CRRC in the Advanced Manufacturing Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 16, 2025.

A visitor tries a product at the booth of Qualcomm in the Digital Technology Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 17, 2025.

A staff member adjusts a commercial embroidery machine at the booth of Brother (China) in the Advanced Manufacturing Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 16, 2025.

A man visits the booth of Technical Institute of Physics and Chemistry under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) in the Advanced Manufacturing Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 17, 2025.

A demonstration of the Paintpro system, which detects and repairs paint defects on vehicles, is seen at the booth of SpeedBot in the Smart Vehicle Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 17, 2025.

A visitor learns about a vehicle at the booth of Volvo in the Smart Vehicle Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 17, 2025.

A staff member of technology firm BrainCo uses a smart prosthetic hand to take off his glasses in the Digital Technology Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 17, 2025.

