In pics: Green Agriculture Chain area at China's supply chain expo

Xinhua) 13:20, July 19, 2025

A visitor looks at the seeds displayed at the Green Agriculture Chain area during the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 18, 2025. Themed "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," the 2025 CISCE runs from July 16 to 20. One highlight is the Green Agricultural Chain area, which displays world food products and the agricultural industrial chain with a focus on information-driven and intelligent farming. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A visitor looks at an agricultural product from Thailand at the Green Agriculture Chain area during the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 18, 2025. Themed "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," the 2025 CISCE runs from July 16 to 20. One highlight is the Green Agricultural Chain area, which displays world food products and the agricultural industrial chain with a focus on information-driven and intelligent farming. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A visitor learns about a chili sauce product exported to the United States at the Green Agriculture Chain area during the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 18, 2025. Themed "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," the 2025 CISCE runs from July 16 to 20. One highlight is the Green Agricultural Chain area, which displays world food products and the agricultural industrial chain with a focus on information-driven and intelligent farming. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A staff member displays a frozen Musang King durian product from Malaysia during the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 18, 2025. Themed "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," the 2025 CISCE runs from July 16 to 20. One highlight is the Green Agricultural Chain area, which displays world food products and the agricultural industrial chain with a focus on information-driven and intelligent farming. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A staff member (1st R) introduces chocolates from Colombia to visitors during the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 18, 2025. Themed "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," the 2025 CISCE runs from July 16 to 20. One highlight is the Green Agricultural Chain area, which displays world food products and the agricultural industrial chain with a focus on information-driven and intelligent farming. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A staff member (R) serves beer to visitors at the Green Agriculture Chain area during the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 18, 2025. Themed "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," the 2025 CISCE runs from July 16 to 20. One highlight is the Green Agricultural Chain area, which displays world food products and the agricultural industrial chain with a focus on information-driven and intelligent farming. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

